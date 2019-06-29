New shirts for Killinchy YFC

Killinchy YFC are very pleased and excited to unveil their new club shirts.

After much anticipation this month Killinchy YFC committee were able to finally reveal their new club shirts, which have the backing of three local Killinchy based businesses, whose support is vital for the continuation of the club.

Killinchy YFC members with Presho Brothers Contracts

The club would like to extend their greatest thanks to all their sponsors: Morrows Tyres and Batteries, Windwhistle Farm and Presho Bros Contracts.

Killinchy YFC are very grateful for their continued support of the club and members look forward to advertising these great local businesses out and about.

All members love their new shirts and look forward to further representing Killinchy YFC at all events.