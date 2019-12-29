New SlurryKat Duo Dribble Bars launched

Leading slurry equipment manufacturer, SlurryKat, continue to prove that they are experts in all things slurry with the launch of their new SlurryKat Duo Dribble Bars which will be first shown at Lamma 2020.

The Armagh based company have launched three new models ranging from 7.5m to 12m with a totally new lightweight design that is 30% lighter than their predecessor.

They are manufactured entirely in special high tensile yield steel which SlurryKat has not done before!

Approved SlurryKat dealer, Drumlish Farm Machinery based in County Tyrone are delighted to be one of Ireland’s first dealers to stock the new range.

Commenting on the launch Gerard Barrett, Sales Manager at Drumlish Farm Machinery said: “These dribble bars have been the result of three years design and rigorous testing by SlurryKat and offer unrivalled performance and operator ergonomics.”

He continues: “Visibility is totally unhindered and the bars connect with SlurryKat’s unique hose reeling system 1200m Bak Pak which is also completely new.”

According to SlurryKat the new Bak Pak is more compact and 30% lighter than previous models and can hold 1,200 meters of hose as standard. All units boast 30% less weight and 25% more capacity.

The outer booms of the new dribble bars offer a unique hydraulic break away as standard on all models, meaning there is no danger of damaging the machine when in operation. The drag hose arm swings 180 degrees full round to each side for improved manoeuvrability at headland turns.

Slurry is an important business for local Tyrone based, Drumlish Farm Machinery who also stock SlurryKat’s impressive line-up of world class slurry tanks, umbilical systems, agitators, nurse tanks and pumps. The team at Drumlish Farm Machinery also have an onsite service and parts department and similar to SlurryKat they also operate an agricultural contracting business and a working farm.

To find out more about the new Duo Dribble Bars latest slurry tankers and equipment available for 2020 call Drumlish Farm Machinery on +44(0)28 8289 8891 or visit www.drumlishfarmmachinery.com