New sower is first of its kind in NI

A Co Tyrone contractor recently took delivery of a new six metre Guttler Greenmaster sower, which is believed to be one of the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Peter McGuckin, from Ardboe, took the decision to upgrade his three metre kit to the six metre version due to the large amount of acreage which he worked last year.

John Campbell of JA Weir with Peter McGuckin and the new 6 metre Greenmaster sower

He says the machine is much more time efficient and is multi-purpose, therefore offering a wider service to his customer base in the Mid Ulster area.

He explained: “I went for the bigger machine because of the demand from farmers to get work done. It can be used on fields that have either been burnt off or for stitching in.”

John Campbell, of JA Weir, Ballyroney said the machine is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

“It is ideal for farmers that don’t want to plough a field before reseeding. It sows clover, grass, wildflower mixes and rye, so it is a multi purpose machine,” he added.

The Güttler Grassland Management System is unique.

In 1976 Fritz Güttler had every intention of developing a roller system suitable for the establishment of cereal crops. He developed the first prisma ring but only had pasture land to test his new design.

During testing it became obvious that this unique profile was not only ideal for the establishment of cereal crops, but also perfect for the maintenance of grass and pastureland.

The GUTTLER Grassland Management range is the most uniquely modular system available in the marketplace. The complete range consists of:

GREENMASTER 250/300 - A complete single pass unit with harroflex, roller and seeder - 2.5 - 3m

GREENMASTER 640/770 - 6.4 - 7.7m - A rear mounted harroflex and trailed roller system

GREENSEEDER 600/750 - 6m - 7.5m Harroflex unit c/w seeder for rear mounting

GREENMASTER ALPIN 6m - A front mounted Harroflex unit with rear mounted, close coupled Matador roller and seeder unit - front/rear combination for perfect balance

GREENMANAGER - A disc/roller combination specifically designed for viticulture.

Peter, who has been running his contracting business for the past nine years, would recommend the merits of the machine to any contractor and is happy to discuss it with anyone considering making a similar investment. He can be contacted on 07812608437.

John Campbell of JA Weir can be contacted at 02840630263 or 07786239433.