New sponsor for Louise Hartley Award

In 2017, Holstein Young Breeders (HYB) launched the Louise Hartley Award to honour passionate Holstein breeder and dedicated Lancashire Club member, Louise Hartley, who sadly lost her battle to cancer. As a remarkable ambassador for British farming, with a passion for livestock, HYB felt this Award provided some recognition of the inspirational talent shown by Louise.

HYB is delighted to announce World Wide Sires as the new sponsor of this fantastic award that provides the winner a trip of a lifetime. World Wide Sires will be sending the winner of the 2019 award to the global training centre in Washington State on a training course.

Seeing a need for intensive Artificial Insemination and dairy management training, World Wide Sires Ltd established the Global Training Centre in Washington State. The main objective of the World Wide Sires Global Training Centre is to provide a world class training program that is tailored and designed to advance the knowledge and skill of each individual. The Global Training Centre team includes four trainers, two practicing veterinarians and WWS consultants.