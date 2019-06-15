New steering group sets sights on Fairtrade Status

The inaugural meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Fairtrade Steering Group has taken place in Cloonavin.

The group is currently finalising an application to achieve Fairtrade status for the Borough and the six towns of Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart. Rathlin Island became a Fairtrade Island in 2013.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “We are delighted to support this initiative to attain Fairtrade Borough status and play our part in helping the most marginalised farmers and producers in the developing world.

“Fairtrade is about better prices, decent working conditions and fairer terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world. It guarantees more control over their own future by protecting the environment in which they live and work.”

The Fairtrade certification mark is an independent consumer label and can only appear on products from developing countries.

While there are other ethical labels, Fairtrade is the only certification whose purpose is to tackle poverty, end exploitation (human trafficking/child labour) and uphold the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the developing world.

Once the group achieves Fairtrade status, it will continue to meet to raise awareness, promote Fairtrade Fortnight and encourage more businesses, schools, churches and organisations to become involved and use products bearing the Fairtrade certification mark.

The Fairtrade Steering Group welcomes new members, so for further information and to become involved email environmentalservices@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

To find out what Fairtrade is all about please visit: www.northernirelandfairtrade.org, www.fairtrade.org.uk or www.fairtrade.ie.