New tractor top of the list if Patty wins big

A Westmeath mum who is appearing on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show RTÉ One tonight (Saturday, 26th January) has pledged to buy a new tractor for the family farm with her winnings!

Patty McHugh Dolan from Streamstown is married to Declan, a cattle farmer, and a new Massey Ferguson will be top priority if she wins big this weekend.

Patty got a call from her brother-in-law last Saturday evening to say her name had been selected to appear on the show. Her phone didn’t stop ringing for the rest of the night, and most of Sunday too, with friends and family wishing her luck.

The delighted farmer’s wife says while she has a few nerves ahead of her TV appearance she is really looking forward to the day out. Married to Declan for 28 years the couple have five children: Jamie, Jason, John, Caitlin and Lisa. John is living in Sydney, Australia and will watch the show on the RTE Player while the rest of family will cheer on in the Winning Streak studio.

In her spare time, Patty enjoys social dancing with a group in Cumberstown in Westmeath. With social dancing the emphasis is on participation and the social element rather than performance and involves a wide range of dances. Patty hopes that come this evening she will be dancing all the way to the bank!

The Winning Streak National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will feature some perennial favourite games as well but also brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

As ever one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. But in this series a €100,000 segment will be added to the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that was won in the previous show, improving players’ chances to win a massive prize.

The popular gameshow first appeared on our screens in September 1990 and since then a massive 5,975 people have taken part, winning in excess of €170 million in prizes. Winning Streak is the second longest running game show in Europe.

The other Winning Streak players are Rosie Collum from Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, Brenda Foley from Adamstown, Co. Wexford, John Corcoran from Turners Cross, Co. Cork and Irene Byrne from Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on Winning Streak and all National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5.3 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 31 years ago. In 2018 alone, the National Lottery raised over €227 million for such good causes.