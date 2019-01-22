New UK pedigree livestock sales venture

Two of the UK’s foremost livestock trading companies have joined forces to establish a new venture to promote the sales of pedigree breeds of both cattle and sheep across the UK.

With immediate effect, Harrison and Hetherington (H&H), the UK’s largest livestock trading company, will manage and conduct all pedigree breed society sales on behalf of the Newark Livestock Market Co Ltd (NLM).

Newark’s successful pedigree cattle and sheep sales have become a prominent feature of the market’s activities in recent years. This agreement is a strategic decision between H&H and NLM, who’s joint future strategy is to continue to increase and further develop the pedigree sales side of the business of key breeds.

Newark Livestock Market is the official auctioneer to many clubs and breed societies, such as The British Blue Cattle Society, The Lincoln Red Cattle Society, The Salers Cattle Society of the UK, The British Limousin Cattle Society and The East Midlands Limousin Cattle Breeders Club. The Sheep Breed Societies include, Texel, Beltex, Blue Texel, Suffolk and Charollais. As the UK’s leading pedigree livestock traders, H&H is also official auctioneer to many of the beef, dairy and sheep breed societies who use NLM.

Commencing on 23rd March, the first sales to be staged by H&H will be the Lincoln Red, Simmental and Salers on behalf of their respective breed societies, followed by British Blue and other noted prominent breeds during the Spring.

Speaking earlier today, and giving further background, Heather Pritchard, Pedigree Sales & Marketing Manager for Harrison and Hetherington, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been invited to work with Newark Livestock Market, and together we see this venture as providing a tremendous opportunity for sales and a marketing platform for everyone involved.

“In strengthening our presence within the pedigree sales sector across the southern half of the UK, we, of course, will be working with and on behalf of many of the pedigree breed societies, vendors and purchasers which we already have strong relationships with. We also look forward to meeting and supporting those societies which Newark have individually represented.”

Headed up by Scott Donaldson, Joint Managing Director of Sales, H&H will complete and administer all of the catalogues for the pedigree and specialist sales, and H&H’s team of specialist pedigree auctioneers will take to the rostrum to conduct the sales.

Newark Livestock Mart has a strong and solid reputation, and in working with H&H all of the directors and staff are looking forward to further strengthening its position within the pedigree sector to provide vendors and buyers with very highest levels of knowledge, service and sales support.

Commenting, Rachel Gascoine, Director of Newark Livestock Market, said: “We have worked with Harrison and Hetherington in the past, and I would like to reiterate that the news we have announced today will benefit all of our customers and breeders, and they must continue to have the upmost confidence.

“H&H are a highly respected livestock auctioneering company and I know that they will work tirelessly on behalf of the many pedigree societies and breeders who use Newark Livestock Market to maximise the potential from each sale. They bring with them some of the most highly respected auctioneers in the country, along with the respect from some of our most highly respected breeders, and as such, I cannot think of a better organisation to work with us on behalf of our customers.”