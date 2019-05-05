New vehicle investment for Ulster Farm

Based in Glenavy, County Antrim, Ulster Farm has long been associated with the collection and disposal of butchery waste, such as bones and trimmings, with an enviable reputation as one of the leading service providers in Northern Ireland.

The company was acquired by the Granville-based company Linergy in 2016. The revamping and re-energising of this side of the business is the latest of the ongoing improvements across the business by Linergy since its acquisition

Ulster Farm have recently invested in a new state of the art collection vehicle (pictured) to assist with their improvement strategy for the collection and disposal of butchery waste.

Covering Northern Ireland on a weekly basis, the new vehicle will allow for the more efficient collection of butchery waste by increasing the capacity of the vehicle, the area covered whilst operating state of the art on board technology.

A full range of bins are supplied to meet customer needs starting at 140 Litres right up to much larger bins. A bin washing facility complete with water storage tanks compliments the bin collection service preventing customers suffering any negative environmental issues such as odour during the summer months and peak periods.

All of this is backed up by an on board weighing system which provides customers with on-site weigh tickets bringing transparency and clarity for the customer, providing them with the date, time and collection weight/s. To assist with invoicing accuracy this information is linked back to the company billing mechanism providing details of the collection in real time for the actual amount collected.

In addition, customer collection information is reviewed on a monthly basis to ensure the customer is benefiting from the most cost-effective collections.

As the end destination for collections, Ulster Farm can boast a professional and unique position which can enhance the service offered to customers. They are assured of competitive rates, clarity and transparency not to mention unrivalled traceability for the disposal of waste products for their customers across Northern Ireland.

To find out more about this service and avail of the competitive rates on offer call 073 8454 6811. Can you afford not to call?