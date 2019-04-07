New venue for 119th Ballymena show

2019 brings in the 119th year of Ballymena Agricultural Show.

This year the show has relocated! Ballymena Livestock Market is the new home, providing even more fun for all the family on Saturday 15th June.

Ballymena show isn’t just for the farmers of our community, there will be something for everyone including bouncy castles and amusements for all the kids, trade stands with arts and crafts for those with a more creative side and much more.

For machinery and car fanatics, local machinery and car dealers will also be joining organisers on show day.

Alongside this, tractor and jeep handling and tug o’ war are only a few events that the YFCU will be taking part in. All clubs within and outside of County Antrim are encouraged to take part as it is sure to be competitive and fun!

The website is a great place to find entry forms for all showing categories, and schedules for all categories will be available to print before showing takes place. The Ballymena Show Facebook page is also a great place to keep up with regular updates about the show. Be sure to give them a ‘like’ so you don’t miss out!