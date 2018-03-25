New VP post for Michael Bell

Michael Bell, Executive Director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) has been elected as Vice President of The Institute of Food Science & Technology (IFST).

IFST is the UK’s leading professional body for those involved in all aspects of food science and technology. Mr Bell was invested during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting having received over 70 percent of the member vote. He will serve a two-year term in the position.

This is the latest in a series of senior appointments for the NIFDA Director, who is also Chair of the Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council (Agri-Search).

Speaking about his latest appointment, Michael said: “I am delighted to have been elected Vice President of the IFST and very much look forward to supporting our members across the UK during my tenure.

“The Institute’s core aim is the advancement of food science and technology based on impartial science and knowledge sharing. We currently find ourselves in one of the most exciting, challenging times for the agri-food sector in recent history, where the need for information sharing and research has never been more urgent. As we plan for the changes ahead, the work of the Institute will be of paramount importance to the industry and I am committed to helping shape it during this pivotal time.”