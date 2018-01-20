New website launched by Downland

Downland, who specialise in animal health and nutritional products, has launched a new ecommerce website platform which offers a range of core neonatal products for cattle and sheep.

The new ecommerce website lays the groundwork for Downland’s future as an omni-channel brand, providing farmers with the opportunity to shop ‘anytime, anywhere and on any device’.

The new website is fully responsive, which means the site automatically adjusts its size depending on the device being used, be it a desktop PC, mobile or tablet.

The new site features short product animation videos, which help farmers in their buying decisions.

Mark Lowden, Downland CEO said: “Our farmer customers are increasingly busy and we need to use technology to make access to our branded products as convenient as possible.

“With the new ecommerce platform Downland makes it even easier for our farmer customers to purchase our range of products for lambs and calves: shopping ‘anytime, anywhere and on any device’.

“Although our UK wide network of Downland retailers remain at the heart of our business, our new ecommerce site allows those farmers who prefer to shop online or do not have access to a local Downland retailer the perfect platform to purchase Downland products.”

Visit the new Downland ecommerce site at www.downland.co.uk