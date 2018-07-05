New website to encourage responsible use of wormers

The ‘Control of Worms Sustainably’ in cattle group (COWS) has launched a brand new website to support the work it does to encourage responsible use of wormers in beef and dairy cattle. The new site can be accessed at www.cattleparasites.org.uk

The COWS initiative is an industry-led group which came together in 2010 to provide the best up-to-date, evidence-based information for the sustainable control of gut worms, lung worms, flukes and ecto-parasites of cattle. The group delivers messages at differing technical levels to farmers, vets, advisers, Suitably Qualified Persons (SQPs), veterinary pharmacists and animal health advisers.

“It has never been so important for cattle farmers to consider carefully how and when they use anthelmintics,” says Sara Gregson, who manages the communications for COWS.

“New research published from Ireland shows marked resistance of worms to benzimidazole and macrocyclic lactone wormers on 16 dairy calf-to-beef farms. Cattle farmers can no longer be complacent about resistance and must take steps to stop it occurring or reduce its spread on their farms.

“The new, easy to view website is clearly divided into the different parasite categories and offers an extensive library of internal and external resources to learn about tackling infestations in a sustainable way.

“The website features an invaluable ‘Things to do now’ section for beef and dairy farmers – highlighting the things to watch out for at key seasons in the year, in particular before turnout, during summer grazing and at housing.”