Newry & District members in prizes

Newry & Dist HPS enjoyed their annual Christmas Show which was sponsored by Dr Phillip Quinn, Blue Sky Products.

The members of the club are extremely thankful to Dr Quinn for his support.

The judges were Glen McDowell and John McMurray who done an absolute brilliant job.

The club would also like to thank the judges and Dr Phillip for presenting the prizes plus all those who supported the show.

I have included a few pictures in this week’s issue of the event .

CHARITY SALE

E McAlinden & Son - Banbridge, are offering for sale a selection of 2018 young birds. Kit of ten priced at £250. Main strain Vandeweyer. Bloodlines responsible for 1st INFC Skibbereen, 1st INFC Penzance, 2nd Open INFC Penzance, twice 4th Open INFC Penzance.

Recent strains introduced include M Maguire - Newry - W Neill - W Capper - C O’Haire - McKinstry Bros, Ready March/April.

Cheques made payable to 1st John Of God Hospice Newry.

Further details contact - E McAlinden - telephone 07771 813 198.