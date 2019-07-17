Newry Hunt donates to Air Ambulance NI

Newry Hunt and Scarvagh House recently hosted two days of top class competition with proceeds going to the Air Ambulance NI.

The NI Countrysports Fair, held at Scarvagh House, provided the ideal backdrop for what turned out to be an exciting and popular weekend’s competition.

Newry Hunt secretary Jenny Copeland and Scarvagh House’s Vina Buller presenting the cheque to Air Ambulance NI

Like other years, the classes were split into 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m derby classes with a starter stakes on Sunday morning and a gate jumping competition both days.

This year there was a whopping £1,000 prize fund as well as great sponsorship prizes, kindly provided by Bluegrass feeds, Smyths Country Sports in Coleraine and Scarvagh House.

Carroll Creative photography were on hand to capture all the action, of which there was plenty.

Saturday’s action was most definitely all about pony power and girl power with the 70cm class being dominated by winner Taylor McKnight and her pony Bambi, along with Pony Club friends, Connie and Kitty Cullen on their impressive ponies.

Alex Buller, Conor McClory and Samuel Philips with Saturday gate jumping

The 90cm class was again a demonstration of girl power with Sadie McMahon taking home the honours and Eve Fitzsimmons and Alex Buller coming in second and third respectively.

Sunday morning started bright and early with the Starter Stakes.

There was a great turnout of youngsters which is very encouraging to see.

The 80cm class was popular and, with a different course laid out, it provided a fresh challenge to all competitors.

Again, the ladies proved successful with Ruby Kinkaid taking home the rosette and cash prize, followed closely by Taylor McKnight and Jordana Busby.

The very competitive metre class was an exciting and entertaining class with Suzanne Jordan riding an impressive round to take first place with Alex Buller and Nicholas Laverty coming second and third respectively.

There was a £500 prize fund for this class alone as well as Bluegrass feed and vouchers to the prize winners.

Alex Buller went into the gate jumping competition on Saturday evening as reigning champion and didn’t disappoint in her battle to take home top spot again.

After another impressive display of horsemanship by all involved, the prize was won by Alex with first place being shared between Alex and Sadie McMahon, who put in a very brave effort to take joint first.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable weekend for all involved and most importantly, it raised £400 for the Air Ambulance NI.

This is the third donation that Newry Hunt has made to the Air Ambulance and, alongside the cancer charities they donate to also, it is most definitely a very worthy cause.

Secretary of Newry Hunt, Jenny Copeland, and Scarvagh House’s Vina Buller called up to see the ambulance on their recent open day to present the donation.

There will be plenty more events held by the hunt soon, so keep your eye on their Facebook page.