Newry qualifiers for Championship Final

The qualifying rounds for the 2019 Thompsons/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship continued last weekend at the 151st annual Newry Show.

Excellent weather conditions and a new venue helped attract a large crowd of spectators and an excellent entry of quality livestock to the show grounds on the edge of Bessbrook village.

Tasked with selecting the Newry qualifiers for the Dairy Cow Championship was judge Stephen Girvan, Templepatrick.

The first Newry qualifier was the Holstein Champion and Interbreed Dairy Champion, Bannwater Beemer Sheba 91 GP83, from the Bannwater herd of Andrew Magowan, Rathfriland. With a pedigree that includes several generations of EX and VG cows, this quality heifer looks to have a bright future ahead after winning on her first appearance in a show ring. Calved since 22nd March, she is currently averaging 33 kg/day.

The second Newry qualifier, also from Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater Herd, was the Holstein Reserve Champion, Bannwater Palermo Laucot Nancy 88 EX94. The fifth calver was a qualifier for the 2017 Dairy Cow Championship, and was recently awarded fourth place Senior Cow at the 2019 Holstein Herd Competition. Her production as a 4th calver topped 9,600kg at 4.19% butterfat and 2.91% protein. She gave birth to twin heifer calves on 7th May and is currently averaging 50 kg/day.

Thompsons would like to congratulate both qualifying cows and wish them every success at the Championship Final at Antrim Show on Saturday, 27th July.