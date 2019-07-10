Newry’s Around Noon continues investment

Newry-based ‘food to go’ manufacturer, Around Noon, is investing more than £500,000 in improving its facilities, enhancing its IT systems, and increasing automation, with support from Barclays.

The innovative company has switched its banking to Barclays to assist it in making the important investments as it continues to grow the products and services it offers its client-base and increase its headcount.

Featuring in the Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 listing in both 2017 and 2018, Around Noon is one of the fastest-growing food businesses in the UK and Ireland. It supplies a wide range of sandwiches, wraps, salads, bakery items and cold-pressed juices to leading coffee-shop chains, convenience retailers and contract caterers.

In addition to its Newry headquarters, it has a manufacturing facility in greater London and currently employs more than 330 people. It has acquired two businesses in recent years: London-based Chef-in-a-Box and Sweet Things Bakery, which was originally based in Dublin.

Howard Farquhar, Chairman of Around Noon, says that Barclays’ support will help the company to meet its ambitious growth targets. He commented: “Barclays put together an impressive proposal to support Around Noon’s strategic growth plan, which includes investing significantly in order to increase business with existing customers and to facilitate further acquisitions.

“We feel that the relationship is the right fit for us as a business, given the expertise of the Barclays team locally, as well as the experience and coverage that the bank can offer in a range of markets. Barclays made the process of moving straightforward and the switch to them as our new banking partner has been seamless,” he adds.

John Mathers, Corporate Development Director at Barclays Corporate Banking, said: “We have been very impressed with the growth of Around Noon and the energy and ambition of the team. We worked closely with management to understand their business needs and to put together a package that not only provides their day-to-day banking, but also adds value and support from the wider Barclays network. Around Noon is a fantastic business and we are very pleased to be able to play a supporting role in its ongoing growth.”