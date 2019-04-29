Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,440

Another good supply of cattle saw bullocks and bulls selling to £1,440 and £635 over £1.

Heifers selling to £1,220, £635 over £1 and £276 per 100kgs while fat cows sold up to £1,100 and £195 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: G J King, Omagh 380kgs, £195 and £188; A Patterson, Newtownstewart 600kgs, £184, 670kgs, £152, 700kgs, £139; L McAleer, Donemana 670kgs, £158, 650kgs, £144, 590kgs, £129; C A McConnell, Gortin 460kgs, £144 and S Hegarty, Castlederg 710kgs, £144.

Bullock and bull prices: R Miller, Newtownstewart 610kgs, £1,245, 590kgs, £1,160, 560kgs, £1,150, 550kgs, £1,120, 540kgs, £1,100, £1,085 and £1,080, 530kgs, £1,075, 505kgs, £1,010; J E Mullan, Claudy 630kgs, £1,180 and £1,125, 450kgs, £1,075, 410kgs, £1,000, 580kgs, £960. R Pinkerton, Omagh 490kgs, £1,050, 410kgs, £935; R Hemphill, Castlederg 510kgs, £1,025; T N Dooher, Donemana 500kgs, £1,020, 450kgs, £945; P Devine, Strawhill 445kgs, £905, 400kgs, £800. A Drumquin farmer 500kgs, £1,080, 480kgs, £1,050, 470kgs £1,005, 440kgs, £970, 405kgs, £820. A Devine, Donemana 1,020kgs, £1,440.

Heifer prices: J E Mullan, Claudy 610kgs, £1,220, 570kgs, £1,080, 415kgs, £810; C L McFarland, Omagh 570kgs, £1,095, 530kgs, £980; B Dooher, Donemana 560kgs, £1,070, 500kgs, £995, 490kgs, £955, 530kgs, £910. K Kelly, Gortin 360kgs, £995 (£276 per 100kgs) 410kgs, £870, 420kgs, £820, 400kgs, £810, 320kgs, £800, 440kgs, £800, 360kgs, £790 and £755. I McSparron, Claudy 430kgs, £930, 460kgs, £920 and £860, 410kgs, £840, 390kgs, £820; R Pinkerton, Omagh 465kgs, £975; K McMullin, Gortin 420kgs, £910; 410kgs, £875 and £840; 370kgs, £870; a Castlederg farmer 370kgs, £820; D McSorley, Castlederg 310kgs, £800 (£258 per 100kgs), 340kgs, £770, 300kgs, £750 (£250 per 100kgs), 350kgs, £700 and R S Moore, Newtownstewart 330kgs, £750, 320kgs, £685.

Sheep sale

Fat ewes: S H Stewart £110; E McCrossan £110 and £100; D Robinson £105; R Pollock £104, Heather Jack £101; D Walsh £100; E Darragh £100; P McFarland £90; G Morris £90 and A Condy £88.

Other ewes were sold from £44 up.

Lambs: David Robinson 24.7kgs, £105; R Robb 23.6kgs, £104; G Morris 29kgs, £100; A Condy 26.3kgs, £96; R Hill 26.5kgs, £95 and T Robb 24kgs, £105.