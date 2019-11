Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks selling to £1370

Another good seasonal entry of cattle once again sold to a 100% clearance with bullocks selling to £1370 and £655 over £1 while heifers sold to £1355 and £660 over £1 per kg.

Fat cows selling up to £156 per 100kgs.

Bullock prices: W J A Houston, Donemana 730kgs £1370, 705kgs £1360, 685kgs £1140; T Harley, Plumbridge 625kgs £1265, 610kgs £1220, 580kgs £1205, 590kgs £1150. W Buchanan, Drumquin 610kgs £1120, 560kgs £1050; E Hamilton, Douglas Bridge 515kgs £960, 500kgs £945, 530kgs £940, 480kgs £880, 495kgs £905; P Cairns, Sion Mills 475kgs £920, 460kgs £915 and £885, 485kgs £890. D Conway, Plumbridge 440kgs £770.

Heifer prices: W J A Houston, Donemana 695kgs £1355, 590kgs £1225, 540kgs £1095. T Harley, Plumbridge 540kgs £1085 and £1055, 565kgs £1000, 515kgs £960. R Kee, Douglas Bridge 560kgs £980 and £920, 540kgs £945, 420kgs £765; D Conway, Plumbridge 480kgs £945, 440kgs £740 and T Davis, Strabane 345kgs £785.

Fat cows: A New Buildings farmer 580kgs £156; S Robinson Reaghan 615kgs £142, 590kgs £134. P Cairns, Sion Mills 575kgs £143, C Meenan, Drumlea 535kgs £154; J Marshall, Killeter 670kgs £1330 and D Conway, Plumbridge 630kgs £125.

Friesian and poorer cows sold from £65 up.

Sheep sale: More buyer activity ensured an improved trade all round, F McKenna 26kgs £82; 27kgs £81.50; Robert Scott 23.6kgs £81.80; D Kee 23.75kgs £81; C McLaughlin 25kgs £81; W Lecky 25kgs £81; G McFarland 25.50kgs £80.50; R McAskie 27.30kgs £80.50; W Houston 25.5kgs £80; 27.5kgs £79; 23.6kgs £77; P McNamee 23kgs £79; C McAskie 23.5kgs £79.50; S Brogan 22.8kgs £79.80; S Conway 25.5kgs £79.50; K McNamee 22.1kgs £78; W T Nethery 24.3kgs £78; Ronnie Scott 22.9kgs £76; G McCullagh 23.4kgs £76; R Pollock 22.5kgs £75; D Hamilton 22.5kgs £74.50 and B T McGlinchey 23.6kgs £75.50.