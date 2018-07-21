NFU Mutual bursaries available

‘A’ level students who have just finished their exams may be able to get financial support to study agricultural subjects at university thanks to NFU Mutual’s Undergraduate Bursary Scheme.

Leading rural insurer NFU Mutual is offering financial support to four students starting undergraduate courses in agriculture in autumn 2018. The bursaries will provide £3,000 to help with tuition, living or work experience costs over the duration of their course.

Successful applicants will also be supported by NFU Mutual, which provides insurance for over 70% of the UK’s farmers, with work experience, networking and support with course projects.

NFU Mutual’s Charlie Yorke, who co-ordinates the award scheme, said: “We’re an insurer with over a century’s experience protecting the countryside. As part of our support for the farming community we want to help encourage students who have the potential to become agriculture’s future leaders.

“In recent years, affordable education for young people and their ability to play a greater role in agricultural businesses have emerged as large concerns for farming families. The Award aims to make a positive contribution in this area.

“This is the fourth year NFU Mutual has offered the Award, and it’s been great to see how previous award winners have used the bursary – such as to fund extra courses which have increased their skills base and made them more employable.”

The closing date for applications is the 31st October 2018. For more information visit: www.nfumutual.co.uk/undergrad