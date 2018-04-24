NFU pledges support for Great British Beef Week campaign

As Great British Beef Week kicks off, NFU president Minette Batters has pledged her support and highlighted the importance of Britain’s beef sector.

In her video address, Mrs Batters talks about the importance of Red Tractor and transparency in the supply chain.

NFU president Minette Batters

She said she wants British farmers to be the number one supplier to the public and to grow demand for British food across the world.

“I am absolutely delighted to be supporting the ladies in beef and the Great British Beef Week.

"There has never been a more important time to reach out to our consumer and really showcase what British beef is all about.

“It’s not just the eating quality but the versatility, the nutritional value, the vital part it plays as part of a healthy balanced diet.

"But just as much the role it plays in shaping our beautiful, iconic countryside.”