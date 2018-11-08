NI award winners at the Harper Adams graduation 2018

A number of Northern Ireland prizes have been awarded at the annual Harper Adams graduation ceremony 2018.

The OBE Agri Award

The OBE Agri Award, for the best Agricultural Engineering student from Ireland, was presented to Andrew Patterson, 24, by Harper Adams Fellow Basil Bayne.

Engineering course manager Greg Rowsell said: “Andrew, from Portadown, County Armagh, originally registered on the Extended Foundation degree course before starting a BSC. Honours in Agricultural Engineering.

“Andrew spent his placement at NC engineering before returning to Harper Adams where he designed a test rig for NC engineering as his final year project. We congratulate Andrew on obtaining an upper second class honours degree.”

Poultry Industry Education Trust Award

Basil Bayne presented the Poultry Industry Education Trust Award to Lauren Milligan for her outstanding performance in poultry-related studies.

Poultry specialist lecturer Dr Graham Scott said: “Lauren produced an excellent final year report in the poultry-related module.”

Lauren, 22, from Larne, County Antrim, graduated with an honours degree in agriculture.

johnstons of Mountnorris Award

Jordan Tweedale received the Johnstons of Mountnorris Award from Basil Bayne, secretary, Harper Adams in Ireland.

21-year old Jordan Tweedale, from Plymouth, received the Johnstons of Mountnorris Award when she graduated from Harper Adams University with a Foundation Degree in Agriculture.

The prize is awarded annually to the graduating student has achieved high marks in a module, dissertation or placement within the commercial egg sector of the poultry industry.

Poultry specialist lecturer Graham Scott explained: “Jordan did her placement year on a poultry farm in Wales.

“Jordan produced an outstanding final year assignment entitled ‘An evaluation of the Sustainability of UK and African Poultry Meat Production’. Jordan also produced an excellent dissertation evaluating a specific free-range egg production system.”

Irish Bowl

Chloe Blyth received the Irish Bowl, which honours the graduating student who has demonstrated outstanding qualities in being involved in the university community and is highly employable.

Chloe, 25, from Gloucester, graduated with a BSc(Hons) degree in Veterinary Physiotherapy.

Putting Chloe forward for the award, Carole Brizuela and Beth Roberts, from the Veterinary Physiotherapy course team, said: “Chloe has been an excellent course member, she is personable, unassuming and worked quietly and confidently throughout the course and received very positive feedback from clients in the Veterinary Services Centre and fellow students.

“Chloe competed on the University’s First Rowing Team, was a member of the Field Sports Society and was an active member of the dance club.

“Outside of university she still participates in ballet and tap events to novice level and has several sports leadership awards.

“Chloe was a student ambassador at HAU since her first year and was a valued member of the team on open days throughout the course and for HAE in 2015.

“Chloe spent her placement year split between Woozelbears, a physiotherapy/hydrotherapy small animal business in Witney, and Hartpury Equine Therapy Centre; receiving overall scores of 100% and 90% respectively. Throughout her degree, Chloe continued to work at both a Western Riding Centre and Pets at Home, as well as continuing to volunteer at a local animal rescue charity.

“We recently submitted Chloe’s Honours Research Project results to the upcoming Saddle Research Trust Conference where we hope to present it as a poster (December 2018).

“Chloe will be an excellent future ambassador for both Harper Adams University and the developing veterinary physiotherapy profession.”