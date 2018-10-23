NI Beef Shorthorn breeders amongst the money at Stirling

Beef Shorthorns met a level demand with bulls selling to a top of 12,000gns and females peaking at 5,000gns at the breed society’s official autumn sale at Stirling on Monday, October 22nd.

“Trade remained relatively strong throughout despite suckler producers feeling extremely uncertain about their future post Brexit, in particular the beef trade. They have also suffered one of the most difficult farming seasons,” commented breed society secretary, Joanna Bailey.

Female champion, Castlemount Matrix Margo, 4,600gns

"However, their demand for a functional suckler cow remains undiminished attracting buyers from as far afield as Orkney, Hampshire and Antrim; they’re aware that Beef Shorthorn fits the bill and they also have peace of mind that the steers will find a ready market influenced by Morrisons Shorthorn Beef scheme.”

Leading the trade at 12,000gns was the male champion, Shawhill Leroy TI +25, SRI +21, a roan 19-month-old by the homebred bred Shawhill Henderson from Thomson, Roddick and Lawrie, Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire.

The buyer was D J Welsh, Kilmarnock, Ayrshire.

Burnside Lad TI +27, SRI +27, a red and white 32-month-old by the 10,000gns Dakota of Upsall from William and Jill McAllister, Ballymena, Co Antrim commanded a 5,000gns bid from J W Taylor, South Ronaldsay, Orkney.

Reserve female champion, Ballyvaddy Heathermaid, 3,500gns

Two entries Elliot Matrix daughters from D McDowell, Newtownards, County Down were each bid to 4,600gns. The roan 17-month-old and female champion, Castlemount Matrix Margo TI +14, SRI +10 went to T and J Linton, Biggar, Lanarkshire whilst the red and white Castlemount Matrix Strawberry TI +18, SRI +16 was knocked down sold to Evans and Price.

The 15-month-old Ballyvaddy Heathermaid TI +26, SRI +26, a red and white by the 10,000gns Dakota of Upsall from T and K Madden, Ballymena, Co Antrim commanded 3,500gns from R Pettit, Buckie, Banffshire.

Other leading entries included at 6,000gns was Meonhill Leader TI +29, SRI +24, a red and white 21-month-old Elliot Danny Boy son from LEP Farms, Chidden, Hampshire to J P Gray, Alnwick, Northumberland.

A bid of 5,200gns secured Charlesbury Mr Mackai TI +18, SRI +15 for A&C Farms, Langham, Rutland. A roan 19-month-old by Creaga Kai Ie, he was bred and exhibited by Park, Baird and Hamilton, Charlton, Wiltshire. The partners invested some of their takings in later in the day when they paid 3,000gns for Gordon Millicent 187 TI +14, SRI +11, a roan 14-month-old Elliot Matrix daughter from GR Brooke Estate, Earlston, Berwickshire.

Averages: 15 bulls £4,487; 32 females £2,487. Drafts: Glenisla, 11 heifers £2,396; Dunsyre, 8 heifers £2,113.

Auctioneers: United Auctions.