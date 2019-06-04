NI Beef Shorthorn claims silverware, heads trade at 5,600gns

Beef Shorthorn females sold to a top of 5,600gns whilst bulls went to 5,000gns and achieved 87% clearance in Carlisle on Friday, May 24, at the breed society’s official spring sale.

Sale topper at 5,600gns was the female and overall champion, Uppermill Blythesome Bonnie TI +29, SRI +25, a two-year-old red and little white by the 7,500gns Dunsyre Demetri from James Porter, Dromore, Co Down. She returned to Northern Ireland with Messrs Gott, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Another Demetri daughter, Uppermill Broadhooks Bernadett TI +21, SRI +20, a 21-month-old roan heifer from James Porter made 2,100gns to Messrs Ewing on behalf of a client, whilst his red and little white Uppermill Lovely Leanne TI +16, SRI +12, a 21-month-old heifer by Uppermill Rank sold for 3,000gns to Messrs Green, Lisburn, County Antrim.

Leading the bull trade at 5,000gns was Ardoyne Lindsay TI +23, SRI +22, a rising two-year-old red and little white from H and H Rennie, Insch, Aberdeenshire. Sired by the homebred Ardoyne Fiddich, he went to Messrs Douglas, Hawick, Roxburghshire.

Another Fiddich son from the Rennies, this time the 21-month-old roan Ardoyne Longmore TI +19, SRI +16 made 4,200gns to Messrs Oliver, Newcastle Upon Tyne. Earlier in the day Longmore was awarded the male championship.

A bid of 4,000gns from Messrs Mallaber, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire secured the reserve male champion, Gordon Maverick TI +18, SRI +15. An 18-month-old red and white Star P Matrix son, he was bred and exhibited by Gordon Brooke Estate, Earlston, Berwickshire.

Next bull at 3,800gns was Galla Mister Muscle TI +22, SRI +19, a 15-month-old roan by Elliot Matrix from JW Frame, Biggar, Lanarkshire to Messrs Shorrock, Burnley, Lancashire.

B and J Landers and Son, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire took a 3,500gns bid for their two-year-old roan bull, Cairnsmore Lambert TI +11, SRI +11. Sired by the 15,000gns Chapelton Dauphin, he went to Messrs Mainwaring, Ellesmere, Shropshire.

AC Farms, Langham, Rutland invested in four females. At 3,700gns they secured Glenariff Lorna Broadhooks TI +25, SRI +27, a 21-month-old roan heifer by the 9,000gns Glenisla Drambuie 2 from Glenariff Pedigree Livestock, South Wootton, Norfolk. AC Farms went on to pay 2,500gns for the two-year-old roan Millerston Augusta Lucy TI +22, SRI +19, a Meonhill Charlie Chaplin daughter from Jack P Ramsay, Mauchline, Ayrshire. Their third lot at 2,200gns was the two-year-old roan, Oakleigh Tassa Lucy by Blelack Masterpiece from P Turnbull, Whitby, North Yorkshire.

Averages: 14 bulls £3,375.00; 7 served heifers £1,890.00; 38 maiden heifers; £1,596.55; 3 cows in calf and/or suckling £1,522.50.

Drafts: Ballard (12 lots) £1,066.62; Rumsden (3 lots) £1,610.00; Coxhill (6 lots) £1,557.50.

Auctioneers: Harrison & Hetherington