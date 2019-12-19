NI Beef Shorthorn Club Calf Show

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club held their annual calf show at Kilrea Mart (by kind permission).

Local breeders came out in force with a record entry of 37 calves and yearlings from some of the Province’s leading herds and also from new exhibitors.

Handler Eamon McGarry and judge Kieran Flatley with Libby Clarkes Maralin Princess Myrtle, calf champion and reserve overall champion

They were rewarded with over 70 enthusiastic spectators, including a strong Fermanagh contingent. Judge for the event was well-known breeder Kieran Flatley from Glann, County Mayo.

It proved a memorable day for Dromara breeders Alwyn and Adam Armour who got off to a good start when their December ‘18 heifer Woodvale Tessa M444 won the first class. This well fleshed daughter of popular AI sire Hussar of Upsall went on to finish the day unbeaten, winning the yearling championship and overall championship.

Well-known breeder Libby Clarke from Lurgan also had a day to remember when her sole entry Maralin Princess Myrtle won the senior heifer calf class. This very stylish daughter of Chapelton Kingsley went on to take the calf championship and reserve overall title.

James Porter had a successful day with four entries from his Uppermill herd based at Gill Hall in Dromore, picking up the reserve yearling championship with Uppermill Lovely Leah. This roan daughter of North American bull Alta Cedar Perfect Storm had previously stood second in her class to the eventual champion.

Adam Armour and judge Kieran Flatley with yearling and overall champion Woodvale Tessa M444

James also claimed first in the junior heifer calf class with Uppermill Lovely Lissue. This daughter of stock bull and record priced Beef Shorthorn, Glenisla Jackpot, topped the strongest class of the day beating nine other entries.

Richard Henning had six entries from his Mullaglass herd at Newry. Best of these was Mullaglass Magnum, a July ‘18 born son of AI sire Fearn Wyvis which took the yearling bull class. The Mullaglass herd also took four seconds and a third, rounding off a good day.

David Alexander from Glarryford also had a good day with his sole entry Craigfaddock Northern Light. This January born calf which took the senior bull calf class and reserve calf championship has local breeding behind him with his sire Lisnamanny Kingston having been bred by Sean Kerr from Newtowncrommelin.

The Lisnamanny herd featured again, taking second in the junior heifer class with a very correct daughter of Craigfaddock Xerxes. Young breeder Tommy Jackson made an impact at his first club calf show with a very young but well muscled son of Elliot Matrix. The October ‘19 born Stickbridge Rockshore took the junior bull calf class. Mark McCrellis from Ballymoney regained the young handler title he won at the 2017 event.

RESULTS:

Yearling Heifer born June to December 2018: 1,Woodvale Tessa M444, A and A Armour; 2, Uppermill Lovely Leah, J Porter; 3, Mullaglass Lucy 6th, R Henning.

Yearling Bull born June to December 2018: 1, Mullaglass Magnum, R Henning; 2, Mullaglass Maximus, R Henning; 3, Uppermill Landlord 2nd, J Porter.

Yearling Champion: Woodvale Tessa M444, A and A Armour. Reserve Yearling champion: Uppermill Lovely Leah, J Porter.

Heifer calf born Jan-Mar 2019: 1, Maralin Princess Myrtle, Libby Clarke; 2, Bellevue Doris, R Henning; 3, Uppermill Broadhooks Bristol, J Porter.

Heifer calf born Apr-Jun 2019: 1, Uppermill Lovely Lissue, J Porter; 2, Lisnamanny Josie, S Kerr; 3, Magherone Lovely Nia, C Clarke.

Bull calf born Jan/Feb 2019: 1, Craigfaddock Northern Light, D Alexander; 2, Priestland Cain 5th , R Henning; 3, Gortlynd Nelson, K Lynd.

Bull calf born Mar-Oct 2019: 1, Stickbridge Rockshore, T Jackson; 2, Gillaroo Northern Thunder, E McNulty; 3, Linhill Noel, JP McFadden.

Calf Champion: Maralin Princess Myrtle, Libby Clarke. Reserve Calf champion: Craigfaddock Northern Light, D Alexander.

Pairs - 1, A and A Armour; 2, R Henning; 3, K Lynd.

Young Handlers - 1, Mark McCrellis; 2, Charlie Henderson; 3, Matthew McCrellis.

Supreme Champion: Woodvale Tessa M444, A and A Armour. Reserve Supreme Champion: Maralin Princess Myrtle, Libby Clarke.