NI Beef Shorthorn Club hosts calf show

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club held their annual calf show at Kilrea Mart (by kind permission).

Judge for the event was well known breeder Tommy Staunton, from Kinvara, Galway, who gave a running commentary after each class explaining his placings.

Overall champion was taken by Mullaglass Lothario an October 2017 son of Priestland Fred 4th from Richard Henning, Newry.

It was a memorable day for new breeders and first time exhibitors Andrew and Gregory Hamill, from Antrim, who scooped the calf championship and reserve overall with Bushypark Sparkler 3rd, a daughter of Australian bull Sprys Patent Ace.

Tom and Kate Madden, from Carnlough, brought out two well matched sons of Hussar of Upsall (stock bull at Glenarm Estates). They claimed the pairs title and one of the bulls, Lurig of Ballyvaddy, went on to claim Reserve Yearling Champion.

The McAllister family from Kells also had a successful day with Burnside Lovely Mystique, a Paintearth Rama daughter claiming Reserve Calf Champion.

Sisters Sophie and Charlotte McAllister claimed first and second in the young handlers beating last year’s winner, Mark McCrellis into third.

Results

Yearling Bull born June to December 2017: 1st, Mullaglass Lothario, R Henning; 2nd, Lurig of Ballyvaddy, T&K Madden; 3rd, Lookout of Ballyvaddy, T&K Madden

Yearling Heifer born June to December 2017: 1st, Burnside Lovely Maud, W McAllister; 2nd, Mullaglass Flossies 2nd, R Henning; 3rd, Stolan Lily, J McConaghie

Yearling Champion: Mullaglass Lothario, R Henning

Reserve Yearling champion: Lurig of Ballyvaddy, T&K Madden

Bull calf born 2018: 1st, Craigfaddock Maximillian, D Alexander; 2nd, Maximus of Ballyvaddy, T&K Madden; 3rd, Craigfaddock Magnus, D Alexander

Heifer calf born Jan/Feb 2018: 1st, Bushypark Sparkler 3rd, P&A Hamill; 2nd, Burnside Lovely Mystique, W McAllister; 3rd, Burnside Lovely Madonna, W McAllister

Heifer calf born Mar-Jun 2018: 1st, Mullaglass Lady Annetta 6th, R Henning; 2nd, Mullaglass Lucy 7th, R Henning; 3rd, Bushypark Beauty 13th, P&A Hamill

Calf Champion: Bushypark Sparkler 3rd, P&A Hamill

Reserve Calf champion: Burnside Lovely Mystique, W McAllister

Supreme Champion: Mullaglass Lothario, R Henning

Reserve Supreme Champion: Bushypark Sparkler 3rd, P&A Hamill

Pairs: 1st, T&K Madden; 2nd, W McAllister; 3rd, R Henning.

Young Handler: 1st, Sophie McAllister; 2nd, Charlotte McAllister; 3rd, Mark McCrellis.