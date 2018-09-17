NI-bred cow in running for award

One of the Province’s most prolific brood cows, Prehen Goldwyn Froukje EX94 (4) PLI £460, has been nominated for the prestigious 2018 Global Cow Award.

Bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry, she is one of 25 finalists named by Holstein International, and is the only UK-bred cow listed.

The remaining finalists include 13 cows from the USA, three from Canada, two each from Germany, France and the Netherlands, and one each from Denmark and Italy.

Holstein International’s Global Cow board reads like a ‘who’s who’ of the breed’s most influential names. The 2018 finalists have been selected for their superior transmitting performances, and the impact they have had in shaping the Holstein breed.

Born in October 2006, Prehen Goldwyn Froukje ET, was the result of an embryo imported from Europe.

Described by owner Stuart Smith as a ‘Once in a Lifetime Cow’, she was the founder member of the high fat and protein Froukje family at Prehen, and has 145 registered female progeny in the herd.

The Froukje family is a household name when it comes to Holstein genetics, and this superior brood cow helped to put the Prehen prefix on the world map.

Sadly Prehen Goldwyn Froukje EX94 (4) SP passed away on the 31st August 2018. She was almost twelve-years-old, and during her lifetime produced in excess of 90 tonnes of milk, and attained 22 brood stars.

This highly acclaimed cow has had a huge impact on the herd, breeding numerous sons and high ranking PLI daughters. She bred the number one PLI heifer in 2010, and two number one GPLI cows. Her great granddaughter was ranked number one GPLI female in 2018.

Prehen Goldwyn Froukje EX94 was the dam of the legendary Prehen Omen. Born in April 2009, this hugely popular AI sire was ranked number one UK-bred proven PLI bull for three consecutive years.

Goldwyn Froukje dominated the top cow list in 2012, with five of her daughters, by three different sires, ranked in the top 10. She herself held the number eleven spot.

The results of the Holstein International poll will be announced in the magazine’s November edition.