NI breeder is new Hereford vice-president

Northern Ireland breeder, Des Kelly ‘Mullin Herefords’ who farms in Ballygawley has been appointed vice-chairman of the Hereford Society.

Des farms along with his wife Colette.

Meanwhile, the new 2018 Hereford Breed President Jonathan Moorhouse, Cato Herefords will be well known to many Hereford breeders not just in the South West but across the UK. He is an active member and past Chairman of the South Western Hereford Association and has represented the region on Council for the past six years.

Jonathan has judged many shows including the Society’s Autumn Show & Sale in 2010, the penultimate sale at the old Hereford Market, and at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2012 which, as a native Yorkshireman gave him immense pleasure. However, his greatest honour to date in terms of judging has to be the National Poll Show held in Moreton-in-Marsh in 2013.

A great advocate of the Hereford breed, Jonathan together with his wife Rosemary, has been breeding Herefords since the mid 1990’s and in 2016 Cato Herefords were judged Best Herd in the South West. He has a strong desire to further develop the identity of the world famous Hereford Brand and will be available to discuss ideas with members at events up and down the UK on how best this can be achieved.