NI Charolais Club holds AGM

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club AGM was held in Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown on March 20.

Chairman David Connolly welcomed members and thanked all the sponsors who have supported the club events over the past year.

The club presented Trevor Wylie, of Dungannon Farmers Mart, with a defibrillator to be placed at the mart. The money was raised by NICC after selling tickets for a dehorning crate, sponsored by Fane Valley, and a calf creep feeder, sponsored by Walter Watson.

Eilis Kelly (secretary) gave a flavour of events over the past year, outlining the success of sales and especially congratulating the young breeders who represented Northern Ireland at the youth stock judging finals at Seawell Grounds, Foxley.

Treasurer Trevor Phair outlined his report on the past financial year showing that sponsorship was up and sales were well up due to the demand of the Charolais breed. A number of new members had joined the club, and this was to be welcomed. Membership by Standing Order is £20 or cash payment annually £30.

The NI Charolais Herd Competition was re-announced after its great success last year.

Next Charolais Club Show and Sale is May 7 in Dungannon and will be sponsored by Moore Concrete, Ballymena.

The Northern Ireland youth stock judging and youth workshop will be hosted this year by Swatragh Mart prior to a show and sale on Friday, June 1, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

After the business was concluded, David introduced the speaker for the evening Mr Peter Phythian, chief executive of BCCS. He gave a presentation on the way BCCS would like to take the breed forward on genomics and the new marketing logo cross into profits.

There was great audience participation and plenty of questions from the floor.

New Committee members elected are as follows: Will Short, Robert McWilliams, Stuart Wilson and Kevin Reavey.

Office Bearers for 2018 - Chairman: David Connolly, Ballynahinch; Vice chairman: David Bothwell, Ballinamallard; Treasurer: Trevor Phair, Florencecourt; PRO: Robert McWilliams, Maghera; TB Stakeholders Group: Will Short, Beragh.

David closed the AGM by thanking all sponsors and asked that everyone gives them support. He thanked outgoing committee members for their hard work and dedication and all judges, stewards, breeders, and exhibitors without whom this year would not be a success. Thanks where given to Quinn’s Corner for their hospitality for the year and to the Glenavon House Hotel for accommodating the AGM.

David wished everyone a safe journey home.