NI Charolais youth stock judging

It was a great day for the Northern Ireland Charolais Youth regional qualifier which was hosted by kind permission of Swatragh Mart.

An added feature of the sale was the Northern Ireland regional qualifier for the Charolais Youth national stock judging competition.

Junior winners of youth stock judging at Swatragh Mart Conor Phair and Andrew Hamel with judge Gary Henderson and Garry Scott, CIP Insurance Brokers Ltd, sponsors of the event pictured with his son

The qualifier took place throughout the evening with nearly 40 competitors aged between eight and 26, taking part to try to secure one of the 10 regional places on offer at the final at Seawell Grounds, Northamptonshire on the 21st July.

The competitors were asked to judge three classes of cattle, two classes of heifers which were kindly supplied by Robert McWilliams and Douglas Morrow, and a class of bulls kindly provided by Jonathan Crawford.

The sale judge Gary Henderson was the master judge for the competition and judging from the scores of the competitors did a good job on his placings.

Top placed in the senior section was James Rea with an impressive 147 points, while the section’s runner up was Eimear McGovern who scored 145.

Participants going forward to represent NI Charolais Club at the Youth Stock Judging UK final at Seawell grounds, Foxley, Towcester, Northamptonshire on July 21s

The intermediate winner Mark Reid was also the evening’s top scorer who placed the whole bunch correctly achieving maximum points of 150.

The intermediate runner up with 130 points was Ryan Doyle.

The junior winner Conor Phair is just eight years old and must already know what he’s looking for as he scored 148 points, just behind on 143 was the junior runner-up Andrew Hamill.

Joining the winners at the final will be next highest placed competitors Kevin Reavey, Alan Burleigh, Andrew Dunn and Bartley Finnegan.

Open section winners Trevor Phair and Edgar Johnston with judge Gary Henderson and Garry Scortt CIP Insurance Brokers Ltd sponsors of the youth stock judging

This is the first-year CIP Insurance Brokers Ltd has supported the event to give travel bursaries to the young people enabling them to compete in the UK finals.

This is a huge learning experience for all the young people to compete and represent Northern Ireland.