NI Dorset breeders clean up at Carlisle

Seven breeders from the Northern Ireland Dorset Club travelled to Carlisle, Cumbria on Friday 30th August for the annual show and sale held in Harrison and Hetherington Mart.

There was a strong representation of sheep brought forward between the breeders with upwards of 60 sheep making the journey across the water.

Male Champion and Supreme Overall, 'Kildowney Ben' from Graham and Mary Cubitt pictured with handler, William Carson and judge Tim Pratt

Also travelling over for the sale were a number of Northern Irish breeders either to purchase or view the fine spectacle of Dorset sheep on offer at the sale.

It was a day to remember for Graham and Mary Cubitt, Kildowney Flock, Ballymena. Taking the male and supreme championship was their December born ram lamb, “ Kildowney Ben” a young lamb showing tremendous potential sired by Mainevalley Zorro out of a home bred ewe. He later went on to achieve the top price of the day of 1000gns selling to society president, Mr Les French, Cornwall. To add to their success, the Kildowney flock also came out on top in the female section, taking female and reserve overall champion with their ewe lamb, lot 282 sold for 380gns to Messrs Buckle, Cumbria.

The success of Northern Irish breeders continued through the show and sale. In the male section, N.I breeders achieved the top five prices. Closely following the top price of 1000gns from Graham Cubitt was Ben lamb, Richill flock selling lot 329 for 880gns to Joe Larder, Sandford and lot 328 for 850gns to Sam Reid, Talgaiarn.

Ballymoney breeder, Thomas Wright, Ballytaggart flock sold his 2nd prize ram lamb, a full brother to the 2019 Mayfair supreme champion for 800gns to Messrs Walker, Wigtownshire. Gary Hanna, Mae Flock, Newtownards achieved 700gns for his 1st prize shearling and reserve male champion, heading to Aaron Byrnes, Aberdeenshire. Michael and Catherine Maybin realised 650gns for their ram lamb ‘Galgorm Busby’ finding his new home with Sean Smith, Wingerworth.

The strong trade was carried through into the female section. Topping the females was English breeder, Sam Driver, Sandylane flock with a price of 750gns for his reserve female champion, a homebred shearling ewe by Ballytaggart Nijinsky going to Messrs Gray, West Yorkshire.

Ben lamb, Richill had the second highest price with his ewe lamb, lot 255 selling for 500gns to fellow Northern Irish breeder Ellen McClure, Dundrod. Thomas Wright, Ballytaggart flock also enjoyed a good sale for females selling first in the ring lot 201, an in lamb shearling ewe for 480gns to Northern Irish breeders James and Craig Robson, Doagh. In the same pen lot 204 also made 480gns selling to Messrs Buckle, Cumbria whilst his ewe lambs topped at 400gns for lot 251 going to Messrs Horsfall, Aberdeenshire.

Overall it was a very successful show and sale with excellent quality of stock on display. In particular the standard of sheep brought forward from Northern Ireland was exceptional, reflected by their success in both the show and in the sale ring.

Sale averages

Shearling Rams £413.70 Shearling Gimmers £348.14

Ram Lambs £543.25

Ewe Lambs £254.00

Pens of Females £199.50

The next NI Club Sale will be the annual Autumn show and sale, held on Monday 7th October 2019 at McClellands Livestock Mart, Ballymena. The show will take place at 5pm with the sale at 6.30pm and will mark the final sale of 2019, giving prospective purchasers a final chance to invest in top quality genetics before the new year.