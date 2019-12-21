NI Farm Groups meet with the LMC Board

Members of the National Beef Association, Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association and Farmers For Action have met with the LMC following the beef crisis meeting held in Cookstown a number of months ago.

First on the agenda was the NI Farm Group’s survey of farmers after the beef crisis meeting regarding their opinion of the LMC and its role, the outcome of which was that farmers view LMC as not delivering for them, in that all they see coming from abattoirs and LMC/Government is penalties and reducing prices for their beef.

Clarity was requested on the governance of NIFCC and its relationship with LMC.

Next for discussion was the marketing and labelling of FQAS and non-FQAS beef with the point being made by NI Farm Groups that whilst there is a two-tier penalty driven purchasing agenda from farmers by abattoirs, this doesn’t appear to be the case in the market place, when FQAS and non-FQAS meat disappears into the processing market. The Farm Groups made clear that FQAS was originally to deliver a bonus to those farmers participating. Presently this has been turned into a penalty for any farmer not in the scheme and no bonus for the farmer who is!

LMC’s advertising campaign and education work in schools was next up for scrutiny. NI Farm Groups were keen to emphasise that with the vegan explosion everything that LMC were doing and more needing to be done, was more important than ever to drive home the message that parents need to see that their school-aged children are properly nourished as the consequences for health and development in later life are otherwise dire.

Last to be discussed was the contentious issue of the Greenfields Brand.

NI Farm Groups pointed out that imports of Brazilian beef to European when we are now in surplus can no longer be justified. Everyone was agreed that imports of beef into Europe from South America were putting unfair price pressures on the red meat industry.

The meeting concluded with agreement that a need for a clear coherent strategy for the future of the NI beef industry including a fresh look at proper and appropriate labelling and proper returns for beef farmers has to be achieved as a matter of extreme urgency in a manner that leaves beef farmers sustainable and the climate change emergency dealt with.