NI Field Target Association – Perpetual Trophy Shoot

The Northern Ireland Field Target Association (NIFTA) recently held its perpetual trophy shoot at its grounds in Mid Ulster Air Rifle Club, Loughgall, and at Cottage Quinn in Dungannon.

The two-day event was well attended by shooters and their families and great weather was enjoyed by everyone.

A new NIFTA/Countryside Alliance Ireland trophy was kindly sponsored by Countryside Alliance Ireland and after a competitive two days’ shooting Mark Belvins emerged as victorious.

The event concluded with a barbeque and everyone enjoyed an excellent meal of rabbit, pigeon and venison. NIFTA would like to express thanks to Countryside Alliance Ireland for kindly sponsoring the new perpetual trophy.

‘Christmas in the

Countryside’ - Christmas Card Competition

Win the chance to have your photograph printed as a Countryside Alliance 2019 Christmas card.

Countryside Alliance (CA) have a very exciting opportunity for one lucky photographer to win the chance to have their very own image printed onto a card which will feature on the CA shop website and at country shows and events this Summer alongside other Countryside Alliance 2019 Christmas cards. This is an amazing opportunity to see your photograph showcased as a Christmas card and it will get some incredible promotion on social media channels and to the public at shows.

If you would like to be in with a chance of winning this incredible opportunity - to enter all you have to do is fill out the form on the website (www.countryside-alliance.org) and attach your photograph which you think sums up the theme ‘Christmas in the countryside.’ The application form will be found under the ‘Support Us’ tab and the sub category of ‘Competitions’.

CA are looking for those beautiful festive and wintry countryside Christmas shots whether that be when you’ve been out on a snowy walk or partaking in field sports in the great outdoors. Closing date for entries: 8th April 2019

Important info - CA are looking for a wonderful snowy and festive photograph which would look nice printed on an A5 card. Please make sure the photographs are your own original shots and ensure your camera quality is set to high, ideally 200dpi and between 1MB and 3MB. T & Cs apply – www.countryside-alliance.org