NI Limousin Club will host major competition

The N.I. Limousin Cattle Club are hosting the Young Limousin Breeders Anglo Irish stockjudging and showmanship competition at Randox Antrim Show on Saturday 28 July 2018 with the kind permission of the show organisers.

This annual competition, which has been running now for over 10 years, will see enthusiastic and knowledgeable teams of Young Limousin breeders from England, Scotland, Wales, Southern Ireland and Northern Ireland competing together.

A full weekend of activities has been planned and will start on Saturday morning when the Young Breeders arrive from all over the UK and the South of Ireland. They will be free to spend the morning enjoying all the activities at the show before the Anglo Irish event kicks off in the afternoon.

At the stockjudging, each team member will be asked to place two classes of Limousin animals, one of bulls and one of females, in order of merit. They will then be required to complete a verbal assessment of one class of animals and present their reasons to the judges. They will be marked on their accuracy of statement and comparison of animals, fluency of statement, appearance and manner.

To demonstrate their showmanship skills, the competitors will be assessed on their handling skills of animals, which are randomly selected for them, from pedigree and commercial Limousin cattle. They will be marked for both presentation of themselves and their handling of the animals.

Team members scores, from both the stockjudging and handling, are then added together to give the overall team scores and prize winners. Good luck to Philip Williamson, William Donaghy and Andrew Hamill who are representing Northern Ireland.

Running alongside the Anglo Irish event the N.I. Young Limousin Breeders have organised an interbreed stockjudging competition which is open to all young breeders. This competition has been sponsored by Leslie Hood, Kells and Alan Geary, Keady. Please enter on the day.

After the event at Randox Antrim Show has completed, all team members and those travelling with them, are invited to a BBQ at the home of James and Ruth Alexander, Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. The Alexander family have also very kindly provided sponsorship for the Anglo Irish event and the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club would like to express their grateful thanks to them for their support.

Sunday morning and the young breeders will be on the road to visit some Northern Ireland Limousin herds. They will be calling with WJ & J McKay, Ampertaine herd, J & P Rainey, Claragh herd and M & K Diamond, Pointhouse herd before heading home on the Sunday evening.