NI Lleyn breeders celebrate success

The NI Lleyn Sheep Breeders and their friends recently gathered for the annual dinner and prizegiving in The Clayton Hotel, Belfast.

The main focus of the evening was the results of The Bank of Ireland sponsored Flock Competition.

Claire and Russell Millen

The summer show season began with RUAS, Balmoral where the Overall Champion was a shearling ewe exhibited by Seamus Killen and Barry Latimer getting The Scott Cup for Champion Male. Lleyn sheep made their first appearance in the showring at Ballymoney in 2017 and the Champion there was a ram from Russell Millen.

The rest of the show season was dominated by the Kennedy Family, Ballyclare. This success no doubt helped them to win The Noel Beasley Cup for the second year in a row, an award presented by the National Society to the breeders winning most points at a county show.

Chairman Edward Adamson praised the efforts from all the breeders in promoting the breed and made special mention of their breed stand at the NSA Sheep Event held in Ballymena Mart where they collected Best Sheep Breed Society Stand which was judged by Mr Noel Lavery, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture.

The much-anticipated results of the Bi-Annual Flock Competition judged by Society Vice Chairman John Dugdale were announced.

First in the Large Flock was Russell Millen, Coleraine. The judge commented that this was a very level, even and true to type flock of ewes. Winners of the Small Flock and Champion Flock was C & A Kennedy, Ballyclare and judge’s comments were that this was a smart, strong and true to type flock of very well managed sheep which were a credit to the breed.

The 2017 sale in Ballymena had been a remarkable success with an increase in average prices and an almost complete clearance in all sections.

The Chairman closed the official part of the evening by thanking sponsors, judges and all those who had helped in making 2017 a great year for the Lleyn Breed.

Visit the Lleyns at

Balmoral

The RUAS Balmoral Show is almost upon us and the opportunity to view Lleyn sheep and talk to the breeders occurs on Wednesday 16th May at 9.30am on the first day of the show when the Lleyns are judged, this year by Christine Lewis from Powys in Wales. Christine swept the boards at the Royal Welsh Show in 2017 winning several classes including Champion.