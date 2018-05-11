NI NSA trip planned to Scotsheep event

The N.I. Region of the National Sheep Association have organised a trip to this year’s Scotsheep at Ballantrae on 30th May.

Only a short distance from Cairnryan, the trip includes ferry tickets and bus to and from the event.

Leaving on the 7.30am ferry and returning on the 4.30pm means it’s only a day away from home. Anyone interested should contact Edward on 07711071290 as it will be a first come basis and is already creating quite an interest.

The Ayrshire farm offering spectacular views towards Ailsa Craig, Arran, Mull of Kintyre and Northern Ireland is set to host Scotland’s national sheep event, NSA Scotsheep in 2018.

Organised by the Scottish region of the National Sheep Association, NSA Scotsheep 2018 will be held on May 30, 2018, at Kings Arms Farm, Ballantrae, where Robert and Caroline Dalrymple, along with long-time farm manager, Andrew Maclean, run a flock of 1400 ewes with all lambs finished on the farm.

The reputation of the sheep flock is sure to draw a large attendance of sheep farmers and other industry professionals from throughout Scotland and the North of England to Scotland’s leading biennial sheep event.

Mr Dalrymple said he is delighted and honoured to be asked to host such an important event for the sheep industry in Scotland and looked forward to welcoming fellow sheep farmers to Kings Arms Farm.

The event will feature a farm tour over 200 commercial, sheep breed society and individual breeder stands, competitions, working demonstrations seminars etc.