NI shearers excel in France

The RUAS shearing team recently travelled to France to take part in the Golden Shears World Championships, from 4-7 July.

The results from the Championships are as follows:

Jack Robinson 6th in World Individual; Ian Montgomery 8th in World Individual; Jack Robinson and Ian Montgomery 6th in World Team; Sam McConnell 14th in World Blade; Willy Jones 18th in World Blade; Sam McConnell and Willy Jones 8th in World Team Blade; Jayne Harkness Bones 8th in World Wool Handling.

Rachel Murphy 29th in World Wool Handling; Jayne Harkness Bones and Rachel Murphy 8th in World Team Wool Handling; Jack Robinson 19th in International Open; Sam McConnell 6th in International Blade; Jayne Harkness Bones 19th in International Open Wool Handling; Rachel Murphy 14th in International Senior Wool Handling.