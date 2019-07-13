NI shearers excel in France

RUAS team pictured at the Golden Shears World Championships in France.
The RUAS shearing team recently travelled to France to take part in the Golden Shears World Championships, from 4-7 July.

The results from the Championships are as follows:

Jack Robinson 6th in World Individual; Ian Montgomery 8th in World Individual; Jack Robinson and Ian Montgomery 6th in World Team; Sam McConnell 14th in World Blade; Willy Jones 18th in World Blade; Sam McConnell and Willy Jones 8th in World Team Blade; Jayne Harkness Bones 8th in World Wool Handling.

Rachel Murphy 29th in World Wool Handling; Jayne Harkness Bones and Rachel Murphy 8th in World Team Wool Handling; Jack Robinson 19th in International Open; Sam McConnell 6th in International Blade; Jayne Harkness Bones 19th in International Open Wool Handling; Rachel Murphy 14th in International Senior Wool Handling.