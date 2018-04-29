NI Simmental Club holds annual meeting

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club held its Annual General Meeting recently in Dungannon.

Outgoing chairman Matthew Cunning said it was an honour to hold the two-year position. He gave a resume of the club’s activities throughout the year. Events included shows and sales, the annual stockjudging competition, and the charity BBQ which raised £6,500 for the NSPCC.

Committee members elected at the NI Simmental Club's AGM include, back row, from left: Kenneth Stubbs, Alan Burleigh, Patsy McDonald, Nigel Glasgow, Richard Rodgers, Joe Wilson and Andrew Clarke. Front row, from left: Robin Boyd, treasurer; David Hazelton; Conrad Fegan, chairman; Keith Nelson, vice chairman; Matthew Cunning; and John Moore. Missing from the picture are Leslie Weatherup, treasurer; and council member Norman Robson.

Matthew Cunning paid tribute to highly esteemed club member Thelma Gorman who lost her life in a tragic accident. He also congratulated John Jardine on winning the Unsung Hero Award.

Concluding Mr Cunning thanked the committee and club members for their support during his term as chairman.

Pat Kelly from Tempo conducted the election of office bearers.

The committee for 2018/19 includes: Chairman, Conrad Fegan, Knockreagh Herd, Rostrevor; Vice-Chairman, Keith Nelson, Scribby Farms Herd, Rosslea; Secretary: Robin Boyd, Slievenagh Herd, Portglenone; and Treasurer, Leslie Weatherup, Lisglass Herd, Ballyclare.

Newly elected committee members include: Richard Rodgers, Hiltonstown Herd, Portglenone; Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Herd, Cookstown; Patsy McDonald, Coolcran Herd, Tempo; Joe Wilson, Ballinlare Farm Herd, Newry; David Hazelton, Ranfurly Herd, Dungannon; Andrew Clarke, Breaghey Herd, Tynan; Matthew Cunning, Point Farms Herd, Glarryford; Alan Burleigh, Derrycallaghan Herd, Lisnaskea; Kenneth Stubbs, Drumbulcan Herd, Irvinestown; Norman Robson, Kilbride Farm Herd, Doagh; and John Moore, Omorga Herd, Beragh.

Forthcoming dates include: Wednesday 30th May – Evening show and sale, Ballymena Mart; Saturday 16th June – Junior Heifer Derby, Ballymena Show; Wednesday 8th August – Finals of Ivomec Super Pair Competition, and Danske Bank Male and Female of the Year Awards, Fermanagh County Show; Friday 10th August – Charity BBQ and Auction in memory of Thelma Gorman, with all proceeds to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland – 8pm; Friday 5th October – Autumn show and sale, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.