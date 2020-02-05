NI Texel Club looks back on 2019

The NI Texel Breeders Club members gathered at Greenmount Agricultural College for their AGM recently.

Club chairman, Henry Gamble welcomed the turnout of members, friends and guest speaker Neill Acheson, Animax who also sponsored the event.

Club chairman welcomes Geoffrey Fleck and John Trimble onto the club committee.

Proceedings commenced with Mr Acheson giving an informative presentation on the use of sheep boluses for correcting deficiencies in trace elements. After a short question and answer session club chairman Henry Gamble got club business underway with the presentation of cheques to the two chosen charities by the McKay family, Rohan and Rowandale Texels, Rathkenny, Ballymena, who hosted last year’s open night. Imelda McGuckin from Charis was invited to accept a cheque for £2,300. Imelda spoke to those present on how the money would provide psychological support for cancer patients and families through for example 1-1 counselling, aromatherapy and reflexology. The second cheque to be presented for £2,300, was accepted by Katie McKay, on behalf of OcuMel UK, which provides support for people affected by eye cancer.

Previous minutes were then agreed, followed by Mr Gamble highlighting the club’s successes throughout the shows, sales and activities of 2019. He thanked all the members who took part in the various competitions throughout the year, highlighting the importance of sponsors in their continued support, without which the club would be unable to run these events. Congratulations went to those who took home trophies and encouraging the members to compete in 2020. As part of his resume of events, congratulations were expressed to those who participated in the RUAS Balmoral, keeping Texels to the fore; in particular Mark Patterson and James Herdman for picking up overall champion and reserve respectively with their exhibits. A special thanks was offered to the McKay family for hosting the open night with acknowledgement of their hard work and commitment to ensuring such a successful evening. Congratulations went to Brian Hanthorn for his success at Lanark selling at a top of 4,8000gns and to Andrew Fyffe selling to 5,000gns at Ballymena Premier. Congratulations was also extended to Alastair Gault as overall winner of the Volac Show Flock of the Year 2019 and to Alastair Sampson for his continued support and sponsorship of the event. The winners of the individual Volac show categories were praised for the standard of exhibits presented, namely ram lamb: Martin Millar Millars; Shearling Ram: Owen Donohoe Derryvore; Aged ewe: S and J McCollam Carmavy; Shearling Ewe: C and M Mullan BlueGates; Ewe lamb: Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney and aged ram: Alistair Breen.

Mr Gamble commented on the standard of stock presented for last year’s flock competition and congratulated Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney, as the overall winner.

Mr Gamble paid special thanks to all the committee members, convenors and judges for their hard work and support of the club’s activities. He highlighted that without their hard work, support and commitment the club would not be able to function smoothly. A special thanks went to the McCollam family for their help throughout the year and for hosting the tour of the Carmavy Flock at this year’s AGM weekend and as acknowledgement of the family’s dedication and support for the club, presented the family with the Chairman’s Trophy.

Imelda McGuckin accepts a cheque for �2,300 from Stephen and Darren McKay hosts of the NI Texel Breeders Club open night. Also pictured is club chairman Henry Gamble

A detailed report of the year’s accounts was given by treasurer Brian McAllister followed by the election of two new committee members, Geoffrey Fleck and John Trimble.

The club would like to pay particular thanks to those who sponsored the club throughout the year namely, Volac, Fane Valley, Bank of Ireland, Glen Farm Supplies, Farmcare, Farmware Supplies, Holden Agr Ltd, Tullivin Growvite, Smyths Daleside, SH Coleman, Danske, Animax and Oldstone Veterinary.

Office holders 2020

Honorary presidents: Robbie Mulligan, Banbridge, Ian Millar, Larne and John Currie, Ballymena

Club chairman Henry Gamble hands over a cheque for �2,300 to OcuMel UK, accepted by Katie McKay. Also pictured are Danny McKay and Stephen McKay who hosted and sponsored the open night

Chairman: Henry Gamble, Groomsport

Vice chair: Frazer Tweed, Ballymena

Secretary: Martin Warnock, Limavady

PRO: Barbara Strawbridge, Coleraine

Jean McCollam accepts the Chairman's Trophy on behalf of the McCollam family from club chairman Henry Gamble

Minutes secretary: Jean McCollam, Crumlin

Treasurer; Brian McAllister, Kells

Export manager: Martin Warnock, Limavady

Society representative: Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey

Young members’ representative: James Wilkinson, Cookstown

Committee members elected 2019

Club chairman Henry Gamble thanks Neill Acheson, Animax for presenting and sponsoring this years AGM

Geoffrey Fleck, Ballymena

John Trimble, Newry

Committee members elected 2019

Nigel Hamill, Antrim

Andrew Moses, Crumlin

Jonny Bell, Rathfriland

Committee members elected 2018

Robert Calvin, Ballymoney

John Foster, Castlederg

Nigel Ross, Larne