NI Texel Club marks 40 years anniversary

The Northern Ireland Texel Breeder’s Club recently celebrated their 40th Anniversary at their Annual Dinner Dance and Awards evening at the Dunadry Hotel Antrim.

The Club also acted as host to the Texel Society AGM. The weekend began with a quiz night on the Friday evening followed by a visit to Randox Crumlin and flock visit to the Carmavy Flock of Stephen and Jean McCollam, Crumlin.

Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney Texels Coleraine, and daughter Ivanna, winners of the Danske Bank NI Texel Breeders Flock of the Year Championship 2019

Members, friends and sponsors enjoyed a wine reception and excellent meal, followed by a presentation of awards for the Volac Show Championship 2019 and the NI Texel Flock Championship 2019. Judge Henry Gamble acknowledged how it was an honour to judge the competition and have an opportunity to see local breeders’ flocks and thanked everyone for their hospitality throughout the week. He went on to praise the quality of stock on view from all exhibitors.

The results of the competitions are as follows:

Volac Show Flock Championship

Volac Champion Flock 2019: Alastair Gault, Forkins Texels

Mark Patterson, Alderview Texels and John Foster, Springhill Texels, winners of the Animax Senior Ram Class

Volac Reserve Champion Show Flock 2019: Stephen and Jean McCollam, Carmavy Texels

Flock Competition Results

Pen of Ewe Lambs and Stock Ram Classes kindly sponsored by Animax

Small Flock Ewe Lambs (based on birth notifications from 1-45: - 4 Lambs):- 1: Patrick Donnelly, Donrho 2: James Adams, Kerryhill 3: Philip Dodds, Tullybrannigan

David Chestnutt, Clougher Texels Bushmills with his rosette as NI Texel Breeders Reserve Champion Flock of the Year 2019, sponsored by Danske

Medium Flock (based on birth notifications from 45-80: -6 Lambs):- 1: Simpson and Calvin, Ballyhivistock 2: Stephen and Jean McCollam, Carmavy 3: Stewart Ferris, Bellefield

Large Flock (based on birth notifications from 80+: -10 Lambs):- 1: Cyril and Martin Millar, Millars 2: John Foster, Springhill 3: Chrissy and Martin Mullan, Blue Gates

Best Senior Stock Ram

1: Mark Patterson 2: John Foster 3: Johns Foster

Nigel Hamill President of the Young Breeder's' Club presents Stewart Ferris with the President's Cup for his work and dedication to the Young Breeders

Best Junior Stock Ram 1: Cyril and Martin Millar 2: John Foster 3: James Wilkinson

Flock Competition Sponsored by Danske Bank Small Flock 1: James Adams, Kerryhill 2: Mark Patterson, Alderview 3: Stewart Ferris, Bellefield

Medium Flock 1: James Wilkinson, Ballygroggan 2: Philip Whyte, Innishrush 3: Philip Bradley, Drumagarner

Large Flock 1: Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney 2: Victor and David Chestnutt, Clougher 3: Cyril and Martin Millar, Millars

Overall Champion Danske Flock: Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney. Overall Reserve Danske Flock: Victor and David Chestnutt Clougher.

Congratulations goes to all the club members on their achievements including Stewart Ferris who was awarded the Young Breeders’ President’s Cup for his contribution and hard work given to the Young Breeders. The club would like to extend a sincere thankyou to all their sponsors for 2019 namely Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Glen Farm Supplies, Tullivin Growvite, Bank of Ireland, Farmware Supplies, Animax, Smyths Daleside, SH Coleman, Holden Agri, Farmcare, Oldstone Veterinary and Volac.

Winners of the Medium Flock Ewe Lambs sponsored by Animax

The end of the ram sales is succeeded by in-lamb female sales, with members heading to Ballymena Livestock Mart on 2nd December for their female in-lamb sale. For a catalogue contact Ballymena Mart or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112.

Winners of the Large Flock Ewe Lambs sponsored by Animax