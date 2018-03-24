NI Young Limousin Breeders workshop

This year’s Northern Ireland Young Limousin Breeders training workshop is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 7, at 1pm.

The event, which is to be hosted by the McKeefry Family who run the successful Eniver Herd in Garvagh, Coleraine, Co Derry, is set to be both enjoyable and informative.

The afternoon will be packed with lots of activities including, stock judging, hoof trimming, handling and leading.

In addition, selection of the Northern Ireland team for the stock judging event at the Royal Bath and West Show, to be held on 31 May, will also be made.

Attendees will have the chance to work with some quality cattle, Michael had a successful day at the BLCS sale at Carlisle back in February when one of his lots made 12,000gns and another 9,000gns.

So if you have a passion and interest for the Limousin breed and are aged between 12 and 28 then feel free to attend; you will be warmly welcomed by an enthusiastic group of Young Limousin breeders and the McKeefry family.

For more information/directions please call Briege Diamond on 07765 460290.