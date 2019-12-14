NICC Charolais Club prize heifer raffle raises whopping £44,420!

The NI Charolais Club have raised a whopping £44,420 by raffling a prize pedigree Charolais heifer to raise money for Air Ambulance NI and the NI Children’s Hospice.

The Club have presented cheques for £22,210 to each of the charities.

The prize was generously donated by Will, Eleanor and Joseph Short from Beragh, County Tyrone.

The February 2018 Woodpark Olivia was sired by Deeside Gulliver ET, who has bred Bulls up to £16,000 and is out of the Dam Woodpark Freckles sired by Jupiter.

The Woodpark pedigree prefix was founded by James Short in 1935 with Aberdeen Angus and Shorthorns. His grandson Will Short said: “We are delighted that Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the NI Children’s Hospice were the Charolais Club’s chosen charity for 2019 as the NI Children’s Hospice is very close to our hearts - our son Joseph makes use of the hospice services.

“He has Down’s Syndrome and also suffers from a rare condition called Moyamoya Disease which puts him at risk of having a stroke at any time.”

Mr Short added: “Living in a rural community we are fully aware of the vital service that Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and NI Children’s Hospice provides and were pleased to donate Woodpark Olivia or cash equivalent as a prize in the charity raffle.”

The raffle took place at the Premier Beef and Lamb Championship kindly hosted by RUAS and the winner was Amanda Hawkes from Beragh.

After some deliberation Amanda decided to take the £2000 cash prize, and Olivia was auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Renowned auctioneer Richard Beattie put the hammer down at a massive £4500 and was purchased by Charolais breeder Kevin Reavey from Jerretspass Newry.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported the raffle; sponsors Smyths of Daleside who provided the meal for Olivia from the beginning of the year and to the many shows around the country who hosted Olivia; Dungannon Farmers Mart and also to Clogher Mart for allowing the club to use their premises to sell tickets and the Grassmen for allowing the club to sell tickets at the Farmers Bash in Portrush.

The Club said: “None of this would have been possible without the support of the breeders, farming community and the public who have supported our charity event.

“Thank you must also go to the media Farming Life, Farm Week and Irish Farmers Journal and local papers for their continued support of our charity journey.

“Will and Eleanor Short deserve a special mention.

“They really put their heart and soul into raising funds for Air Ambulance NI and NI Children’s Hospice.

“As well as donating Olivia, the Short family took her to the agricultural shows, and put hours of work into selling tickets.

“As a club we are extremely proud to have raised so much money for two exceptional charities,” the Charolais Club statement concluded.