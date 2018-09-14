Nicholson encourages readers to enter FL Awards

Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson has urged Farming Life readers not to miss their opportunity to submit entries and nominations for the 2018 Farming Life Awards, in association with Cranswick Country Foods.

The deadline for entries is Monday, September 17th.

Mr Nicholson and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group are supporting the “Agri-food Business of the Year” category as part of this year’s awards.

The 2018 awards will be presented on Thursday, October 18th, at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club.

Commenting Mr Nicholson said: “The ECR Group and I are delighted to once again support the Farming Life Awards, this year in association with Cranswick Country Foods

“The annual awards celebrate excellence in every aspect of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry and it’s a pleasure to be supporting the “Agri-Food Business of the Year” category this year.

“Anyone wishing to either enter or nominate an individual, business or organisation for any of the categories will find an entry form plus a full list of terms and conditions printed in today’s edition of Farming Life. Information is also available at: www.farminglife.com/farminglifeawards.”

Mr Nicholson concluded: “I am looking forward to awards night as it is always a highlight of the agricultural calendar. Farming Life readers should not miss their opportunity to submit entries for this year’s awards – remember the final deadline is Monday, September 17th.”