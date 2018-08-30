Nicholson welcomes UK/China dairy deal

Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson has welcomed the news that a deal has been agreed between the UK and China that will allow the import of UK dairy products made with milk from third countries.

Mr Nicholson said: “I welcome the deal announced between the UK and China and the increased opportunities this presents for UK dairy and Northern Ireland’s farmers.

“Given their world-leading production and welfare standards, Northern Ireland’s dairy farmers are well placed to benefit from the growing demand for quality dairy products in China.

“Northern Ireland’s dairy sector has been working hard in recent years to increase exports to markets such as China, promoting the quality of local milk and dairy products and highlighting the traceability of the supply chain to buyers.

“It is great to see that the work of the industry collectively to increase exports continues to yield results. I hope that Northern Ireland’s producers will soon feel the benefits of the deal announced this week.”