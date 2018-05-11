NIEA helps businesses keep within the law

Businesses can get free tailored guidance and make sure they are operating within the law thanks to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

NetRegs, the agency’s dedicated website for businesses, provides the most up-to-date information and guidance on complying with environmental legislation.

“As part of our role to protect and enhance the environment, we developed the NetRegs website to help make it easier for businesses to be aware of, and comply with, their legal responsibilities,” explained Mark Livingstone, Head of NIEA’s Regulation Unit.

“Targeted in particular at SMEs, NetRegs provides free up-to-date guidance on environmental compliance and good practice to businesses here.

“It is written in simple, easy to understand language, to make it as easy as possible for companies to meet their statutory obligations.”

It offers guidance for 36 different business sectors, along with examples of good practice and further information on current, future and recently added legislation.

Businesses can use the seven e-learning tools, an environmental self-assessment tool, videos and case studies.

They can also benefit from a mobile app when away from the office and a monthly email update.

“We have had really positive feedback on the NetRegs site with many companies realising the business benefits of going beyond environmental compliance. Ensuring you are operating within the law hasn’t been easier,” Mark added.

You can find out more about NIEA NetRegs by visiting their stand in the Eikon Centre at the Balmoral Show between 16 and 19 May.