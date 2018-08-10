NIFDA meets with Under Secretary of State

The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association met with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Lord Ian Duncan in Belfast lastweek.

Chairman Brian Irwin and Executive Director Michael Bell met with Lord Duncan as part of their ongoing briefings with senior government officials on key issues affecting the agri-food sector locally. During the visit, the Minister also toured Andrews Flour Mills.

Speaking after the meeting, Brian Irwin said: “I would like to thank Lord Duncan for a productive meeting. It was a forthright and frank conversation, during which the Minister showed a good understanding of the most pertinent issues for our members and for the industry. We discussed key matters arising from Brexit negotiations, stressing the importance of frictionless trade, avoiding hard borders north south and east west, as well as potential solutions to protect the future growth and prosperity of Northern Ireland’s largest export industry. NIFDA also made strong representations on grant support and marketing body issues.

“These briefings are an important and on-going part of our work. Future meetings are already planned, and we will continue to work with Lord Duncan and his Ministerial colleagues, representing the interests of our members during this pivotal time.”