NIGTA meeting addresses the key future environmental challenges

The guest speaker at the recent meeting of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association was Dr Elizabeth Magowan, director of Sustainable Agri-food Science at the Agri-food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Dr Magowan outlined AFBI’s programme of work at the interface between driving agricultural productivity whilst reducing the environmental footprint of farming.

NI Grain Trade Association members Ronan McCanny, Vincent Shannon, Paul Turley and Nathan Langtry at the Grain Trade December quarterly meeting. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Key environmental challenges include water quality, especially in terms of phosphorus losses to water ways, air quality in terms of ammonia and greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity.

AFBI’s environmental and livestock scientists are working together through a multi-disciplinary approach to address these issues by investigating dietary and management interventions both within the animal and in land management as well collecting data and generating knowledge to inform inventory calculations and policy and strategy development for government at a local and national level.

Overall AFBI’s science is working towards solutions to support sustainable farming in Northern Ireland in the years ahead.