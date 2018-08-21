NIHBA hosts barbecue and herds competition prizegiving evening

Last week saw Robert Clarke, Herd manager at the Shadwell Stud,visit Hereford herds across Northern Ireland to pick his 2018 winners.

Renowned for his breeding of Hereford and Angus in the U.K Robert had the hard task of judging herds with up to seventy head of pedigree cattle before the prize giving at the Association’s annual barbecue.

Host farmers for the Hereford barbecue Trevor and Sheevaun Andrews, from Raloo, with their family. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Large herd title winner, who went onto take the overall Herd crown, was John Conlon’s Drumatee Herd. Robert was very impressed with the quality of animals on display, all of a type, the stock Bull Cill Cormack Nevada was certainly doing a great job with a strong batch of calves taking this herd to the next level, so much so Robert awarded him Best stock Bull on the evening.

Overall reserve and second in the large herds was John and William McMordie’s Solpoll Herd. No stranger to winning this herd didn’t disappoint when it came to quality.

Medium Herd winner went to Trevor Andrews from Larne which was viewable on the evening, again a herd that showed style and uniformity through all ages of cattle.

Ivan Haire and families Dorepoll Herd took the win on the small Herd section. Ivan in recent years has reduced his herd but certainly not quality. Judge Robert was particularly taken by his spring born Heifer Dorepoll 1 Duchess 663 who won the best spring born Heifer title.

Trevor Andrews, president, hands over a cheque for �4,200 with another �1,000 from raffle proceedings to McMillan Cancer Support

Other individual wins went to Gerry and Ethan Small, who won the best autumn Heifer class with Drumshambo 1 Sparkles 012. This relatively new herd is one to watch out for. After a great year showing they also picked up second place in the Small Herd section.

John and William McMordie dominated the Bull calf classes with wins in the Autumn and Spring section with Solpoll 1 Rolls Royce and Solpoll 1 Real thing respectively.

The association thanked Robert on Friday evening at the barbecue and prize giving evening of the arduous task which was held at the association’s president Trevor Andrews in Larne. Over 180 people attended on the night and were treated to a walk round the cattle before a barbecue with Hereford steak kindly provided by Dunbia.

A raffle and an auction with anything from concrete drinkers to A.I straws was up for grabs and the Association are very pleased to announce that a total of £5200 was raised on the night and was presented to the McMillan charity who have a special place in the Andrew’s families hearts.

Gerry Small, runner-up in the Hereford small herds competition, Ivan Haire, winner, and Ciaran Kerr, third place, with Edward Boyd and Kenny Linton from Dunbea. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Also in attendance was the National Hereford Youth team which was made up from members from across the UK. The team arrived on Friday and visited herds belonging to John McMordie and Des Kelly before a trip to Tullamore Show in which they competed in young handler classes.

Preparation, clipping and showmanship demonstrations were provided to the team by Steven and Barney O’Kane from the Keadyview Herd on Friday which paid off as they scooped the top three places in all Young Handler classes at Tullamore.

A spokesperson commented: “A big thank you to all involved especially the Andrews family for hosting such an evening, the judge Robert Clarke, all donations and sponsors of prizes, Dunbia for the meat and all who attended to make the evening a runaway success.”

Herd competition

William McMordie, overall runner-up in the Hereford herds competition, and John Conlon, overall winner, with Edward Boyd and Kenny Linton from Dunbea. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

results:

Small Herd: 1st, JE RI & W Haire, Dorepoll Herd; 2nd, J & G Small, Drumshambo Herd; 3rd, Ciaran Kerr, Kinego Herd.

Medium Herd: 1st, T & S Andrews, Mountview Herd; 2nd, R & J Irvine, Graceland Herd; 3rd, A J Farms, Lusky Herd.

Large Herd: 1st, John Conlon, Drumatee Herd; 2nd, J & W McMordie, Solpoll Herd; 3rd, Des Kelly, Mullin Herd.

Best Autumn Bull Calf: 1st, Solpoll 1 Rolls Royce; 2nd, Lisrace Liberty 17th; 3rd, Graceland 1 Rowdy.

Best Autumn Born Heifer Calf: 1st, Drumshambo 1 Sparkles 012; 2nd, Kinnego 1 Rainbow; 3rd, Mountview 1 Gelato.

The UK Hereford youth team along with the NIHBA president Trevor Andrews who visited NI for the weekend

Best Spring Born Bull Calf: 1st, Solpoll 1 Real Thing; 2nd, Mountview 1 Homer; 3rd, Lisrace Lumberjack 22nd.

Best Spring Born Heifer Calf: 1st, Dorepoll 1 Duchess 663; 2nd, Solpoll 1 Starlet R17; 3rd, Drunatee Cara 442.

Best Stock Bull: 1st, Cill Cormack Nevada, John Conlon; 2nd, Dorepoll 1 Legacy, T & S Andrews; 3rd, Mullaghdoopoll 1 Elite, Ciaran Kerr.

Winner of the Best Overall Herd: Drumatee Herd, John Conlon.

Runner up: Solpoll Herd, J & W McMordie.