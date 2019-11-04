NIHBA United Feeds Calf Show 2019

The prospective futures Herd Sires and Dams of the next generation of Hereford Cattle will be on show in Dungannon Farmers Market as it hosts NIHBA United Feeds Calf Show on Saturday 9th November 2019.

The event is free and open to all. It will give a great insight to the qualities of the breed. Judging will commence at 11am with an entry of almost 50 calves in all classes. This promises to be an exciting line up from the top herds across Northern Ireland.

Judging this year will be in the very capable hands of Mr Richard Jackson Leyland Lancashire. Richard runs the Eveter herd and is relishing the task of casting his eye over the many entries placed before him. He has noted the strength of the cattle coming out of Northern Ireland to the mainland in the past years and welcomes the opportunity to bear witness to this first hand.

Yet again the association would like to take the opportunity to thank United Feeds for their continued support and sponsorship. With their great support the NIHBA are able to put on a fine display for the promotion of the Hereford breed.