Nine sheep killed by dogs

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has spoken of his concern after nine sheep were killed by dogs and a further three had to be euthanized due to injuries sustained in the dog attacks.

Mr Irwin said it was vital that dog owners fully understood the dangers of allowing dogs to roam freely in areas where sheep are grazing.

He said: “I was alerted to this issue following coverage and pleas issued by a local Armagh Vet on social media who assisted the Keady farmer in dealing with the incident. A total of 12 animals are lost as a result of this sheep worrying and it is believed that three dogs were responsible.

“It is absolutely essential that dog owners know where their dogs are at all times and exercise great care in order to stop this type of incident occurring as it represents a significant loss to the farmer who to has to deal with the aftermath.”

He concluded: “It is also worth noting that a farmer is well within their rights to shoot any dog that is worrying sheep on their land.”