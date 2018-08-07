No change in GDT event

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 217 has concluded with the GDT Price Index unchanged.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 1.2%, average price US$5,709/MT

Butter index down 3.2%, average price US$4,802/MT

BMP index down 5.9%, average price US$2,441/MT

Ched index up 1.3%, average price US$3,663/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

RenCas index up 8.0%, average price US$4,971/MT

SMP index down 0.3%, average price US$1,972/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 0.1%, average price US$2,958/MT