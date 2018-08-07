No change in GDT event

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 217 has concluded with the GDT Price Index unchanged.
Key results are as follows:
AMF index up 1.2%, average price US$5,709/MT
Butter index down 3.2%, average price US$4,802/MT
BMP index down 5.9%, average price US$2,441/MT
Ched index up 1.3%, average price US$3,663/MT
LAC index not available, average price not available
RenCas index up 8.0%, average price US$4,971/MT
SMP index down 0.3%, average price US$1,972/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index up 0.1%, average price US$2,958/MT